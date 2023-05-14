Former Senator Shehu Sani has predicted that CBN governor Godwin Emefiele may have a difficult relationship with the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has predicted that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, may not have a smooth relationship with the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

According to Sani in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, Emefiele’s life and activities under the incoming government will be like ‘Zebra in the hands of Tigers’.

Legit.ng notes that Sani made the statement on his Twitter page a week after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

“When Baba is gone, Emefiele will be like Zebra in the hands of Tigers," Sani said.

Emefiele accused of working against Tinubu's presidential bid

In the buildup to the 2023 presidential election, there were also strong speculations that the CBN governor worked against the presidential bid of the president-elect, Tinubu.

Emefiele was accused of introducing the Naira redesign and cashless policy through the CBN to sabotage Tinubu's presidential bid.

It was, therefore, speculated that the CBN governor may face hard times when Tinubu is sworn in on May 29.

Emefiele under Tinubu: Nigerians react

Dele Olawanle, @dolawanle, said:

"It is easy. He will tell the new tenants at Aso Rock the full story. They will make up their mind on how to punish him."

Mickey Minnie, @Ninasteve007, said:

"He should relocate. He wasn't that fantastic! BDC for common Nigerians higher than those with access! Where does that happen?"

Kamar A. Ariyo, @TheKamarAriyo, said:

"He will leave the country before 29th most likely and be in exile till the dust settles. Meanwhile, Asiwaju is a very magnanimous politician."

Buhari granted Emefiele study leave to "flee Nigeria before Tinubu’s inauguration"? Presidency reacts

Meanwhile, the Presidency has reacted to a report claiming President Muhammadu Buhari has granted Emefiele study leave.

The report had claimed the study leave would give Emefiele the opportunity to flee the country before Buhari leaves office on May 29.

Source: Legit.ng