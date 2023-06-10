Deji Adeyanju has said Nigeria is "too messed up" for a mechanical engineer to be the acting Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor

According to Adeyanju, even a banker should not be heading the apex bank regulator 'with the economic woes facing Nigeria'

The activist spoke against the senate confirming the nomination of Folashodun Shonubi by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - A popular public commentator, Deji Adeyanju, on Saturday, June 10, said Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) acting governor, should not have been appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Adeyanju, in a tweet on his known handle, said new CBN boss is not an economist.

Adeyanju said Nigeria is facing economic woes for an individual who is not a trained expert to be made the CBN governor. Photo credits: @adeyanjudeji, @adamugarba

Source: Twitter

He also asserted that "Nigeria is too messed up for a mechanical engineer to be the Acting CBN Governor".

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Nigeria is too messed up for a mechanical engineer to be the Acting CBN Governor. Even a banker shouldn’t be heading the apex bank regulator with the economic woes facing the country."

Who is the new CBN boss, Shonubi?

Folashodun Shonubi, the CBN Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), has been directed by President Tinubu to oversee the affairs of the apex bank.

The federal government made this known in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The development comes after the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor, allegedly due to an ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the economy’s financial sector.

Shonubi trained as a mechanical engineer, went into marketing, moved into information technology — and became a staff of the apex bank.

Emefiele: DSS finally reacts to arresting suspended CBN governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) said on Saturday, June 10 that Godwin Emefiele was not in their custody.

It is unclear whether he had been invited to appear before the DSS, which had wanted to move against him over undisclosed reasons earlier in the year.

"It's Political Vendetta": Public Affairs analysts speak on Tinubu's suspension of Emefiele

Legit.ng also reported that following the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, June 9, public affairs analysts shared their views on the matter.

Emefiele's suspension comes after a meeting with Tinubu last week.

Source: Legit.ng