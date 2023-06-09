The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has revealed why he will frequent the Presidential Villa despite criticism

Makinde noted that he will not stop visiting President Bola Tinubu until Oyo state recovers the money used in building Federal Roads

The PDP governor revealed earlier that the members of the G5 discussed national issues with Tinubu on Thursday, June 8, in Abuja

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Friday, June 9, has stated the reason he will become a regular at the Presidential Villa.

Makinde noted that he will not stop going to the Villa, Abuja, no matter what anyone says.

Why I Will Continue to Visit Tinubu, Governor Makinde Reveals. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

"I will continue to visit Aso Villa," Makinde tells critics

Apparently reacting to speculations about his recent visit to Villa to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G5 members on Thursday, June 8.

Makinde wondered where he should have gone when he knows where he could get a refund for federal government projects carried on by the Oyo State Government.

Makinde made this assertion at the flag off of the dualisation of 8.3km Akobo, Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks, Olorunda Abas Junction on Friday, June 9, The Nation reported.

The road, which was awarded for N9.6 billion is to be funded by Lagelu local government.

The Governor also named the entire 15.5km stretch from Idi-Ape Junction to Olorunda Abaa after the former Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, Vanguard report added.

The ceremony was attended by government functionaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, party faithful, among others.

Makinde said:

“As I go to Abuja to see the President, I know some people have been saying that since the inauguration of the new President, I have gone to Aso Rock about four times within a week.

“Where do you want me to go? Is it Yola you want me to go?

“Well, I will continue to go to where they will be able to refund Oyo state the monies we have spent on Federal Roads. So, I will continue to go to Aso Rock to plead for a refund."

Source: Legit.ng