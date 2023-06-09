Former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has sent a warning message to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Sani asked the APC to put its house in order on the choice of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly (NASS)

Failure to do so, according to Sani, will lead to the the repeat of 2015 scenario where a candidate who was not the ruling party's 'anointed' emerged as the senate president

FCT, Abuja - A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, on Thursday, June 8, said if there is no serious consultation, appeasement and horse-trading with respect to the leadership of the 10th Senate, it may go the wrong way of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Sani warned that “the 2015 scenario” where a ‘rebel’ senate president emerged could “re-enact” itself.

Shehu Sani, has warned the APC to put its house in order on the choice of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Photo credits: @Senator_Akpabio, @AA_Yari2015, @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

He said:

“There are basically two candidates: Godswill Akpabio and Abdul'aziz Yari. Akpabio is the anointed of the president, while Yari is the rebel leader.

“I have no doubt that from now to Monday (June 12) if there is no serious consultation and appeasement and horsetrading, it may go the wrong way of the president.

“And, one thing I know very well is that if they (APC) go to the floor without putting its house in order, then the 2015 scenario will re-enact itself, especially if there is a secret voting.”

Sani also stated that if the voting pattern is going to be a secret one, “certainly, it’s going to be Yari”.

