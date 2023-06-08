Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has named former governors: Bello Matawalle and Nasir El Rufai, as colossus to the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president

Fani-Kayode, popularly called 'FFK', said El Rufai should not be seen as a religious bigot, but as a true progressive

The Abuja-based APC chieftain scolded critics of El Rufai, the immediate past Kaduna governor, saying they are only envious

FCT, Abuja - A former Nigerian aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, June 8, mentioned former governors, Nasir El Rufai and Bello Matawalle as two politicians who helped President Bola Tinubu to power.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode said he greatly respects Messrs El Rufai and Matawalle.

Fani-Kayode defends El Rufai amid ex-governor's controversial religious stance

Fani-Kayode was reacting to the criticism received by El Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, following a controversial video that seemed to show him disrespecting Christians in Nigeria. Premium Times made a transcript of the video.

But Fani-Kayode said El Rufai is neither a Muslim fundamentalist nor a fascist.

He wrote:

"I know a religious bigot when I see one and I assure you that Nasir El Rufai is not one of them. Neither is he a muslim fundamentalist, a terrorist, a fascist or a jihadist."

Fani-Kayode added:

"If there are people that ought to be regarded as the true heroes of the struggle to make Asiwaju President El Rufai and Matawalle must be amongst them.

"I may not agree with everything El Rufai says or does but what a great fighter he is."

