President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with members of the G5 governors or the Integrity Group at Aso Rock

The G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a meeting with Tinubu on Thursday, June 8.

The governor of Enugu state, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah was also in attendance with his predecessor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and other members of the G5 governors or the Integrity Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The aggrieved governor and former governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid President Tinubu a visit on Thursday, June 8.

Wike and other G5 governors meet President Tinubu at Aso Rock. Photo Credit: @DOlusegun. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to Channels Television, Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah was also present at the meeting, which had Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) former Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Legit.ng noted that President Tinubu had met with Wike and Makinde since his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

A member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) simply identified as @DOlusegun on Twitter shared photos of the meeting.

He wrote:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recieves the G-5 Governors of the PDP at the Presidential Villa today Ex Governors; Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu and Governor of Oyo State @seyiamakinde"

