The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) has faulted the PDP G5's meeting with President Bola Tinubu held on Thursday, June 8

According to Omoyele Sowore, the PDP former governors who are now called the G5 members have renewed their hustling, noting their hustle is real

Sowore took to his Twitter page to reveal specifically how Wike, Ikpeazu, and Ortom performed during their tenure

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 25 election, has criticised the immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike and other members of the G-5 following their recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former governors who are now called the G5 members met with Tinubu in Abuja on Thursday, June 5.

Sowore blasts PDP G5 govs who met with Tinubu on Thursday, June 8

Reacting to the development, the former presidential hopeful expressed displeasure over the former governors' actions in recent times and their romance with Tinubu.

Sowore in a tweet shared on his Twitter page on Thursday night, described the G5 group as “Hustlers United”.

He also accused the former governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom of always blaming insecurity in his State in the guise of doing little or nothing for the people.

Sowore tweeted:

FROM G-5 TO G-STRING: HUSTLERS UNITED!

"From so-called Powerful “G-5” Governors to Perforated G-String Ex-Governors (except for Makinde who is a serving governor). The hustle is real.

"@GovWike is now dealing with the reality of his wicked and corrupt existence, just like the ex-Abia Gov. Isi-Slippers, and that loudspeaker and Mr. Do-Nothing from Benue who used “Fulani” as an excuse to never get anything done, not even salaries of his workers. Like the Bourbons of France, “They had learned nothing and forgotten nothing.”

Details of Tinubu’s meeting with Wike, other G5 govs emerge

G5 members, popularly called the Integrity Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, June 8, met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amidst speculations that the group may be planning to join the ruling party.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, however, said the G5 members only visited Tinubu to brief him on the latest happenings and their stance on fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Makinde, who was flanked by the four other members of the group who are now immediate past governors, further acknowledged that nation-building is a difficult task and demands constant evaluation.

Wike reacts as reports claim Tinubu did not win 2023 presidential election in Rivers state

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he did not regret any of his political decisions while at the helm of affairs in the oil-rich state.

He stated this during an interview with BBC Pidgin, reflecting on the aftermath of his political journey since he left office on Monday, May 29.

