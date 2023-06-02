Enugu governor has declared an end to the every Monday stay-at-home order in the state by the outlawed IPOB, effective from June 5

According to Governor Peter Mbah, the order restricts creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity

Mbah made the appeal after his first meeting with heads of various security agencies at Government House

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has declared an end to sit-at-home in the state effective Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to Mbah, such orders were restricting creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity in the state, reported.

Governor Mbah declares end to IPOB sit-at-home, asks Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Buhari Sallau

Gov Mbah demands Nnamdi Kanu's release

Mbah, however, expressed the government’s readiness “to engage in dialogue with people, who have genuine grievances towards bringing lasting peace and security to Enugu state.”

The governor further asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who is in detention.

Mbah made the demand on Thursday, June 1, after a security council meeting at the government house, in Enugu, The Cable report added.

