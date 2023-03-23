The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has reacted to the outcome of the 2023 general elections

Soludo while congratulating Bola Tinubu, President-elect, makes case for the important needs of the southeasterners as he lauded the efforts of INEC for conducting a credible poll

The APGA chieftain appealed for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and also urged the country's new leader to make Nigeria safe for all

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has congratulated Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the just concluded 2023 presidential election in Nigeria by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement, on Wednesday, March 22, in Awka, the state capital, the governor also urged the president-elect to ensure that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been in the detention facility of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), is released as soon as practicable; saying that Kanu's freedom is crucial to the return of peace to the Southeast.

Soludo seeks Nnamdi Kanu's release

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted the governor as also commending Nigerian youths, who he described as heroes of the 2023 elections, and who he said their voices would continue to be critical in a strive to building a new Nigeria.

Governor Soludo said,

"Let me congratulate the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his election. We congratulate your closest opponents for their courageous and impressive outing.

"Nigeria needs healing and restructuring, and the fundamental challenges of insecurity and the economy remain humongous. We pledge to collaborate, and partner with you and the federal government for the development of Anambra state and Nigeria. This is the only country that we call ours, and we must make it work.

"One critical issue that we must draw your urgent attention is the issue of systemic insecurity in the Southeast. While our efforts with the security agencies are yielding significant results, we believe that sustainable peace and security will be enhanced through wider non-kinetic engagements with all critical stakeholders. In this regard, may I repeat my previous calls, and hereby, request our president-elect to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu immediately after swearing-in. We need him around the table as an important stakeholder in discussions about healing and sustainable peace in the Southeast.

"We also thank millions of Nigerians who voted for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) across the entire country. We have made modest gains by winning seats at the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assemblies across the country. As we reform and strengthen our party, we will continue to present our social-progressive agenda as the roadmap for the country. As true believers in the potentials of Nigeria, our party will continue to network and collaborate with all like-minded Nigerians and groups to advance the greatness of this country."

Soludo task governors-elect

The Anambra governor also urged governors-elect to work together under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in pursuit of national common good.

He also reminded elected members of the state and national assemblies from other political parties in Anambra state that elections and partisan politics are over, and that they should now focus 100% on delivering good governance to the people, and work together for the greatness of the state.

