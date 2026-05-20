Gani Adams warned of terrorist infiltration in 40 local government areas across South-West Nigeria

Adams criticised state governors for failing to collaborate on security efforts over the past two years

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland said all factions of the Oodua Peoples' Congress unite to confront increasing terrorism in the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has raised an alarm about the influx of terrorists in the South-West region.

Adams terrorists have infiltrated 40 local governments in the region.

As reported by TheCable, he stated this while speaking during an interview with The Punch.

He said there are terrorists in at least 40 LGA out of the 137 local government areas in the south-west

“We have 137 local government areas in the south-west, and we spotted not remnants of terrorists, but a lot of terrorists in no fewer than 40 local governments. We have many terrorists who have infiltrated those local government areas.”

He lamented that his office Soujth-west made attempts to collaborate with governors to no avail.

According to Adam, they decided to work with state governors because it would yield results compared to law enforcement agents.

“We kept that document to ourselves because we were more confident that working with state governments, which are the institutions governing the states, would yield results compared to working with law enforcement agents.

“As a result, we called for collaboration with state governments for the past two years. This is a government that knows your antecedents, knows that you have a structure across Yorubaland, even beyond Yorubaland, and in some northern states, yet refuses to talk to you, refuses to agree with you, or even assist you, despite being in power and benefitting from security votes.”

He disclosed that all factions of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) and other groups will collaborate to confront the terrorists in the region.

Adams said hunters possess limited powers to engage the kidnappers and rescue the abducted schoolchildren in Oriire LGA of Oyo state.

Bandits kill abducted Oyo teacher

Recall that one of the teachers abducted during a recent attack on schools in the Oriire local government area of Oyo state was murdered.

Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed that a Mathematics teacher was killed by the terrorists, while a video has emerged on the development.

The abduction occurred during attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School, Esiele.

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Tinubu reacts as terrorists execute Oyo teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured that all victims abducted during the attack on schools in Oyo state will be rescued, while condemning the killing of one of the kidnapped teachers.

Attacks like the recent Oriire LGA incident are common in northern and central Nigeria, where bandits and insurgents often target remote communities with weak security presence.

Tinubu stated that security operatives are working around the clock to rescue the Oyo victims and apprehend the bandits and their collaborators within the community.

Source: Legit.ng