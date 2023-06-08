The bill for the uniform retirement age for judicial officers has been signed into law by President Bola Tinubu

The bill which was signed into law on Thursday, June 8, was passed by the outgoing National Assembly, the ninth legislature

The President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has signed a new bill seeking a raise regarding the judicial officers' retirement age.

Tinubu signed into law the bill on uniform retirement age for judicial officers on Thursday, June 8, 2023, The Cable reported.

Judges’ Retirement: Tinubu Signs Into Law Bill Raising Judicial Officers Age. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu signs a new bill

The bill was passed by the outgoing Ninth National Assembly headed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, The Nation report added.

Source: Legit.ng