The Senate has granted speedy approval to President Bola Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 special advisers to aid in the smooth functioning of his administration

Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, June 6

Senate Leader Senator Ibrahim Gobir moved the motion for the Senate to consider the request and the Senate Minority Leader seconded it

The Cable reported that in the request to the Senate, the president did not list who the 20 special advisers are, but after the letter was read, Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC – Sokoto East) granted speedy approval of the request.

He moved a motion that “the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C for the approval of the Senate to appoint 20 special advisers.”

The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, Vanguard report added.

