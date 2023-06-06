The leadership of the ruling APC has revealed its preferred choice that would succeed the outgoing Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase in the 10th assembly

The APC has insisted that Dr. Tajudeen Abasss is the right man for the job to emerge as the speaker of the 10th legislature

Meanwhile, the incoming legislature, the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated next week Tuesday, June 14

The speakership bid of Dr. Tajudeen Abass has yet again received a major boost.

This is as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind Abass's candidature and deputy candidate, Honourable Benjamin Kalu despite stiff resistance by his fellow contestants led by the outgoing Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase.

APC picks Abass, Kalu as its preferred candidate for leadership of the 10th NASS

Wase, alongside Muktar Aliyu Betara, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Sada Soli and Miriam Onuoha have cried foul over the decision by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to throw their weights behind the aspiration of Abass and Kalu, to preside over the affairs of the House, The Guardian reported.

With less than two weeks to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly (NASS), it’s unlikely that the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) would review its stance on the sharing of principal office positions of the NASS.

APC’s national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, explained that the party position remains sacrosanct, at least for now pending the outcome of the consultative meetings between the aggrieved aspirants and critical stakeholders of the party from across the country.

