Senator Godwill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State might be in for stiffer competition for the Senate Presidency than expected

There are currently plots to upstage Akpabio despite being the preferred candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

With few days to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Senator Abdulaziz Yari is gaining fast momentum and popularity

Katsina, Daura - An emerging report has confirmed that Senator Abdulaziz Yari's visit to Daura, Katsina state, to seek the blessings of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for his Senate presidential ambition was successful.

Recall that several reports had earlier disclosed that the ex-President refused to give his blessings urging Yari to respect the dictate and decision of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who had already declared Senator Godswill Akpabio as the party's preferred candidate.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the ex-President warmly received Yari shortly after a series of Senator-elect of the incoming 10th National Assembly endorsed him.

Legit.ng gathered that about 22 Senators-elect across several political parties joined Yari on his trip to congratulate the late-President Muhammadu for completing his tenure.

A source who was present at the meeting between Yari and Buhari said:

“The team were well-received by a very jovial former President Buhari. The meeting was very lively and the team assured the former President that they were not in confrontation but committed to strengthening the legislative arm of government.

"At no point did President Buhari make any comment in disapproval of his guests. Recall that during his tenure as President, he allowed for the independence of the legislative arm and such legacy must be sustained in the current dispensation. That is the essence of democracy.”

The source also disclosed that President Buhari was pleased with the visit and joked that they should tell Nigerians he is in good health.

Yari is reportedly commanding the support of most of the Senators-elect and the ranking legislators in the APC and across other Parties ahead of the proclamation on the opening of parliament, where the Senators-elect will exclusively elect a Senate President by simple majority.

Sen. Yari is in the contest for the Senate Presidency with former Akwa Ibom State Governor Godswill Akpabio.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been scheduled to meet with opposition lawmakers on Monday, June 5.

The essence of the meeting was not revealed, but it is believed to be linked to the ongoing leadership tussle at the national assembly.

The meeting has been slated for 3 pm and 5 pm for the House of Reps lawmakers-elect and Senate lawmakers-elect, respectively.

