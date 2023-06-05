President Bola Tinubu has made another effort to address the zoning crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the leadership of the 10th national assembly.

The president was reported to have asked Ahmed Lawan, the president of the senate; and Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, to come up with a workable solution to the crisis, Tribune.

It was reported that the president handed the directive to Lawan and Gbajabiamila at their meeting at the presidential villa on Thursday, June 1.

Tinubu reportedly intervene in the crisis after complaints that trailed the zoning arrangement of the ruling party of the 2 chambers of the national assembly.

It was said that Tinubu directed the 2 senior officers of the National Assembly to find a lasting solution to dounce the growing tension among the senators-elect.

