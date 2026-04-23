Oyo 2027: Ajadi Seeks Ibarapa Supports Ahead of PDP Primary

Olufemi Ajadi has intensified his grassroots consultations for the PDP governorship nomination in Oyo State

Ajadi pledged inclusive governance and commitment to PDP's democratic legacy if elected

Local leaders endorsed Ajadi, praising his qualifications and loyalty during party challenges

A leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Olufemi Ajadi, on Wednesday intensified his grassroots consultations as he met with party stakeholders and community leaders in the Ibarapa zone, assuring them of inclusive governance and continuity if elected.

Addressing party faithful at the Community Hall in Igbo-Ora, Ajadi said his visit was part of a deliberate effort to engage critical stakeholders across the state ahead of the party’s gubernatorial primaries.

Olufemi Ajadi takes consultations to the Ibarapa area of Oyo Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi affirms loyalty to PDP

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, describing it as a party with deep democratic roots in Nigeria.

According to Ajadi

“The PDP remains a party to be reckoned with. It laid the foundation of this democratic era, having produced Nigeria’s first president after military rule. I am committed to strengthening the party and building on its legacy.

“I have come to Ibarapa to formally inform our leaders, members of the PDP, and the general electorate of my aspiration. I seek your support to secure the party’s ticket and, by God’s grace, lead Oyo State to greater heights."

Ajadi also pledged to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Seyi Makinde, particularly in infrastructure and governance. He said:

“If given the mandate, I will work on the enduring legacy of Governor Makinde and ensure that development reaches every part of Oyo State, including Ibarapa.”

Oyo guber: Ibarapa council chair endorses Ajadi

Earlier, the Chairman of Ibarapa Central Local Government, Hon. Sola Adeleke, threw his weight behind Ajadi, describing him as a qualified and accessible aspirant with a track record of party loyalty. Adeleke said:

“When we talk about capacity and qualification, Ambassador Ajadi stands tall among the aspirants. He is not only qualified, he is also accessible to party members at all levels.”

He recalled Ajadi’s role during internal party challenges, noting that his interventions helped stabilise the PDP in Oyo State. He said:

“It was at a critical time, when the party was facing internal crises, that Ajadi engaged with critical stakeholders, Chiefs of Staff, councillors, council chairmen, and party leaders. That effort contributed significantly to sustaining the unity we enjoy today in our party.”

Adeleke further highlighted the developmental strides of the Makinde administration, citing the Iddo–Eruwa road project as a benchmark for quality governance.

“The road from Iddo to Eruwa, constructed by Governor Makinde, has remained durable and beneficial to our people. That is the kind of standard we expect continuity in.”

PDP chieftain hails Ajadi's commitment

Also speaking, the PDP Senatorial Chairman in the zone, Alhaji Kamorudeen Adeyemi, described Ajadi as a committed party man whose political style mirrors that of Governor Makinde. He said:

“Ambassador Ajadi is worth emulating politically. He shares similar traits with Governor Makinde in terms of dedication to party structure and grassroots engagement.”

He commended Ajadi for standing firm with the PDP during turbulent periods.

“Despite distractions and crises within the party at the national level, Ajadi remained steadfast. At a time when many aspirants were silent, he openly declared his ambition and stood by the party.”

PDP stakeholders throw their weight behind Olufemi Ajadi Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi meets Ibadan Mogajis

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Olufemi Ajadi, has emphasised traditional institutions' role in Oyo State's political future.

Ajadi engaged Mogajis, seeking support for his 2027 governorship aspirations and pledging grassroots development.

Mogaji leaders stressed the importance of integrity and fulfilling promises in political leadership.

Source: Legit.ng