Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has made a crucial promise to heads of security agencies in the state.

The newly sworn-in Governor promised to provide logistics support to security agencies to effectively carry out their duties.

Sani disclosed this in his administration's maiden Security Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 31

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The newly sworn-in Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani has made a crucial promise at the maiden Security Council Meeting of his administration.

The Governor promised to provide logistics support to security agencies to help them carry out their duties effectively.

Governor Sani with heads of security agencies in Kaduna state. Photo Credit: Senator Uba Sani. Source: Facebook

He restated that safety and security is a major plank of his administration's 7-Point Agenda for the state.

This was contained in a press statement sent to Legit.ng by the governor's media team on Wednesday, May 31.

Governor Sani had the meeting with Heads of the following Security Agencies: Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Kaduna state Vigilance Service (KADVS).

Organise an all-inclusive security summit, the new Kaduna governor urges security agencies

Speaking further, Sani charged Heads of security agencies to organise an all-inclusive security summit with a view to promoting community engagement.

"The Governor expressed concern and reiterated the fact that safety and security is a major plank of his administration's 7-Point Agenda and urged Heads of Security Agencies to facilitate and or organize an all-inclusive SECURITY SUMMIT with a view to promoting community engagement and creation of public enlightenment on public safety and security."

Security agencies give assurance of their commitment to restoring peace

The Heads of Security Agencies assured Governor Sani of their commitment to restoring peace in troubled areas of Kaduna state.

"On their part, the Heads of Security Agencies assured the Governor of their total commitment to the restoration of peace in troubled areas, particularly the 8 frontline Local Government Areas and beyond, while sustaining deployments across the state."

According to the statement, the governor was briefed on security challenges across the state:

"Banditry activities, kidnapping, communal disputes, phone snatching, the looming threat of fuel shortages, gang fights (sara suka), and the prolonged power shortage in Ahmadu University, Zaria."

