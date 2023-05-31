The new governor of Taraba state, Kefas Agbu has made fresh appointments days after assuming office

Jemima Nathans, the head of service of Taraba state, confirmed the development on Wednesday, May 31, through a statement

According to Nathans, the appointment of SSG Timothy Kataps, chief of staff Jeji Williams takes immediate effect

The Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu has confirmed the appointment of Timothy Kataps as the Secretary to the State Government and Jeji Williams as his Chief of Staff.

The head of service of Taraba state, Jemima Nathans, announced the appointments on Wednesday, May 31st, and also disclosed that the appointments take immediate effect, The Punch reported.

Agbu Kefas swears in new appointees

Meanwhile, Kataps is a former attorney general and commissioner of justice in Taraba State.

He was previously the SSG during the administration of the late Danbaba Suntai and a former Northeast zonal deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), PremiumTimes report added.

Jeji Williams is a retired permanent secretary. Williams’ appointment came as a big surprise to residents of the state as Josiah Kente, a former speaker of the state’s assembly was being speculated as the Chief of Staff designate.

Earlier, Kefas dissolved the 16 local government caretaker committee chairmen in the state.

The governor in a press statement asked that they hand over government properties in their possession to the heads of local government administration in their respective councils, Channels TV reported.

