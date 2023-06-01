The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises

The forum urged President Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promises on security and poverty alleviation to Nigerians

NEF made this call in a congratulatory statement signed by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Northern Elders tell Tinubu to fulfill campaign promises. Photo Credit: Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the forum reminded President Tinubu of his promises to Nigerians with the hope that he would honour them faithfully.

The forum also brought to the attention of The President and Vice President Kashim Shettima, he oaths they took, which must remain their guide in office until their last days.

The statement reads:

“The Forum reminded Tinubu of his promise to take insecurity, poverty and high-quality governance as priorities, and commended him for his vision of re-discovering Nigeria’s greatness which will be reflected in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Issues such as inclusion, ensuring justice and fighting corruption should be prioritized as well. Policies that compound poverty should be avoided, and where difficult decisions need to be taken, they should be accompanied by compassion, sensitivity and adequate public awareness.

“The Forum will work with President Tinubu and governors to actualize their promises to make Nigerians more secure and improve the economy to reduce poverty and desperation.”

Source: Legit.ng