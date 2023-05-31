Shehu Sani has challenged the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to publicly declare his asset

The former lawmaker alleged that El-Rufai is expecting a political appointment from President Bola Tinubu after he worked for Rotimi Amaechi

According to Sani, El-Rufai left behind a huge debt profile for the people of Kaduna state to pay after he handed over power on Monday, May 29

Shehu Sani dares El-Rufai to make his assets public. Photo Credit: Shehu Sani/Nasir El-Rufai. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He stated these via his Twitter @ShehuSani on Wednesday while reacting to El-Rufai’s claim that he never stole from the coffers of Kaduna state.

He wrote:

“Mr Elrufai, retired Governor now back to ‘blogging on Twitter’ while waiting for political appointment from Tinubu, after working for Amaechi and surreptitiously dropping negative stories.

“You left a huge debt profile for our Children and grand Children in Kaduna State to pay AND YOU claimed that you NEVER STOLE from the coffers of Kaduna State. One of your stooge even claimed that you are poorer now. I dare you to make public your assets by publishing the content of the form you submitted at the Code of Conduct Bureau, both the one of 2015 and that of 2023.

“I will get back to you after you have done this.”

Bashir, one of the sons of El-Rufai, has reacted to the challenge made by Senator Shehu Sani for his father to declare his assets publicly.

He said Sani should leave his father out of Twitter “dragging” and face El-Rufai’s children, who he said are Sani’s mates.

His tweet reads:

“Is this seriously how to talk to your senior? You should keep this Twitter gbas gbos between you & us, his children. We are the ones that are your mates.”

