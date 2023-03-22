The governor-elect of Kaduna state, Uba Sani is the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, in the 9th Assembly

Although he is politically savvy the 2023 contest was a tight one for him because he slugs it out with major contenders who understand the dynamics that work at the grassroots level

Sani eventually emerged as Governor Nasir El-Rufai's successor but this piece introduces quick but interesting facts you don't know about the new governor

Senator Uba Sani, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 20.

The choice of Senator Uba Sani as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Progressives Congress (APC) by the critical stakeholders of the party was never in doubt, as he has over the years worked extremely hard to earn, not just their trust, but their confidence.

Uba Sani is El-Rufai's preferred successor. Photo credit: Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

1. Education, Career and Political Office

Uba Sani is a Nigerian politician at the Senate level. Uba Sani currently serves as the Senator representing Kaduna Central district in the 9th National Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legistlative Interest(s): NA

Chairman of Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions Committee from June 2019 to June 2023.

2. Uba Sani is not an accidental politician

Unknown to many people is the fact that Uba Sani is not an accidental politician. He has been around for quite some time and has paid his dues, learning at the feet of late Gani Fawehinmi, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, as the Special Assistant Public Affairs, and Nasir El-Rufai, his friend and mentor.

Uba Sani championed many bills during his time as Senator representing the good people of Kaduna state in the 9th Assembly. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

3. Uba Sani is a lawmaker with poise

Uba Sani is an outstanding first-term lawmaker, who is among the top 10 senators with the highest number of bills.

He has sponsored 21 bills in his three-year stay in the senate, placing him as the fourth legislator in terms of high sponsorship of bills.

4. Uba Sani is Nasir El-Rufai's mentee

Governor Nasir El- Rufai’s passion for mentoring young men and women to excel in public service is legendary. And Uba Sani is the first graduate of the El- Rufai academy.

In the past 20 years, El- Rufai has generously invested tremendous energy in Uba Sani. So far, he hasn’t disappointed himself or El- Rufai.

Uba Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, was endorsed by the governor of Kaduna state as the APC candidate for the 2023 election. Not only was he handpicked by El-Rufai, but he was also his first choice and his preferred successor.

The senator’s “vast experience” as a presidential aide, political adviser, as well as his track record at the upper legislative chamber, contributed to making him the preferred choice.

It is safe to say Uba Sani's life and humble beginnings blossom when he met Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the rest is a testimony of the guidance, the influence of a mentor, on a mentee.

Uba Sani is no stranger to the game of politics in Nigeria, he learned from the key players and it paid off for him. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

5. Uba Sani emerged as a first-time senator in 2019 with excellent track record

Uba Sani emerged as the Senator, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, in the 9th Assembly in the year 2019.

Although it was his first time on the job but he held a highly superlative performance. Even though he is a first-term senator, he achieved in one term what the three senators before him didn’t achieve in 20 years.

Conclusion

Uba Sani’s compelling legislative accomplishments, especially the amendments of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Act and that of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), which to date remains the only members’ bills assented to by the president, without amendments, announced him on the world stage as a very serious-minded legislator.

All these and more made him the right man for the top job in Kaduna state as confirmed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

I'll give everyone a sense of belonging in Kaduna, says Uba Sani

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state governor-elect, Uba Sani, has assured residents that he will not govern the state along ethnic or religious lines but would give everyone a sense of belonging.

Uba stated this in his acceptance speech, adding that he would consolidate the achievements of the outgoing governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

He also thanked Governor El-Rufai and his team for their effort since 2015 to build the foundation for a new Kaduna state.

2023 Elections: 5 governors-elect who have legislative background

As the governorship elections wind down, Nigerians look forward to seeing new governors in various states of the federation.

Many hope the new set of governors will deliver on the promises embedded in their manifestoes.

Some of the governors-elect have extensive legislative experience.

Source: Legit.ng