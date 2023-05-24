Uba Sani, the governor-elect of Kaduna state, has announced appointment for the office of the chief press secretary

The senator announced Muhammad Lawal, the current special assistant to outgoing Governor El-Rufai, on Political Matters

Lawal was said to have wide experience in conflict, peace and strategic management and the governor-elect bragged that he was fit for the job

Kaduna, Kaduna - Senator Uba Sani, the Kaduna state governor-elect, announced his first appointment a few days before his inauguration as he declared Muhammad Shehu Lawal as his chief press secretary.

According to The Tribune, Sani explored the relevant experience of Lawal, spanning over 10 years in political communication, conflict resolution, monitoring and evaluation, strategic communication, image management and peace-building.

In a statement he signed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect indicated that the appointment of Lawal would take effect from Tuesday, May 23.

Lawal was said to be a Master holder in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MIAD) and Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Kaduna State University, Kaduna, as well as BSc in Political Science from the former institution.

The new appointee was also said to have certificates in Interfaith Conflict Resolution and Conflict Analysis from the United States Institute of Peace, Washington, DC. Also in his credential was a certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation from the Global Health Learning Centre, Baltimore, USA.

The statement partly reads:

“Muhammad Shehu Lawal served as Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State on Political Matters from 2019 to 2023. He played a key role in the design and execution of the media and communications strategies of the Kaduna State APC Campaign Council and the North West APC Presidential Campaign Council."

