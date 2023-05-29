The outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has left the inauguration venue in Abuja after handing over to Bola Tinubu, the new president of Nigeria

The former Nigerian leader and his wife are presently at the airport, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja

According to reports, former President Buhari will be headed for his hometown in Daura, Katsina State

Following the swearing-in of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari has left Eagle Square, waving at the crowd.

Buhari will be consequently jetting to his home state in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari jets to Daura

Huhari heads for his hometown, Daura, in Katsina state. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Former President Muhammadu Buhari is about to fly in plane 001 exclusively meant for Nigerian President for the last time as he departs Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari's leaving Eagle Square, video surface online

Watch the moment former President Muhammadu Buhari departed Eagle Square after handing over power to new President Bola Tinubu.

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to the president, shared a video on Twitter to further confirm the development.

Buhari and President Bola Tinubu speak as he jets to Daura. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad

Buhari, Wife arrives at the airport, video surface online

Nigeria's former first lady, Aisha Buhari arrives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport ahead of their departure to Daura in Katsina State.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in as president

In another report, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as the 16th Nigerian President. He mounted the podium alongside his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha Buhari, stood behind Tinubu as he swore an oath.

Similarly, the former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, was sworn in as the 16th Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

