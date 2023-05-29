The outgoing President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.) has approved the renaming of 15 airports after some prominent Nigerians

This was contained in a statement signed by the head of press and public affairs of the Ministry of Aviation, Odutayo Oluseyi and made available to the media on Sunday, May 28

According to the statement, the Airports include Akure International Airport named after Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu; Benin International Airport now known as Oba Akenzua II

Buhari renames airports after past leaders of Nigerians. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Airports renamed after past leaders

The airports include Akure International Airport, named after Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu; Benin International Airport was also named after Oba Akinzua II; Dutse International Airport was renamed to Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi; Ebonyi International Airport Okadigbo will now be known as Chuba Wilberforce; while Gombe International Airport was renamed Brigadier Zakari Maimalari, Daily Trust report added.

Also on the list are Ibadan International Airport (Samuel Ladoke Akintola); Ilorin International Airport (General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon); Kaduna International Airport (Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina); and Maiduguri International Airport (President Muhammadu Buhari), Leadership report further confirmed.

