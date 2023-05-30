Public interest lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, says there is no law that compels any Nigerian to hang the photo of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in their offices

Effiong, however, pointed out that an established protocol exists in government offices to hang the new president's portrait

He cited an example of himself, saying there's no place for the portrait of any political office holder in his office

FCT, Abuja - Prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has said there is no law that makes it compulsory for people to hang the portrait of the new president, Bola Tinubu, in their offices.

Effiong, however, said it is an established protocol in government offices.

The official portrait of the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was unveiled on Monday, May 29. Photo credits: @InibeheEffiong @officialABAT

The popular legal practitioner was responding to a social media inquiry concerning the official portrait of Nigeria’s 16th president, Tinubu.

The inquirer's question was because some citizens who are unhappy with the outcome of the election that brought Tinubu to power have resolved not to have his portrait on their office walls.

Effiong wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, May 29:

“There’s no such law; it is however an established protocol in government offices.

“There’s no place for the portrait of any political office holder in my office.”

President Bola Tinubu's official portrait

Tinubu became Nigeria's president on Monday, May 29, taking over from Muhammadu Buhari.

The same day, his official portrait was unveiled and shared online by one of his allies, Bayo Onanuga.

Onanuga had written on his verified Twitter handle:

"From today 29 May 2023, he shall be known and called President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"The glory belongs To Almighty God, the God of all possibilities. And also to us the Nigerian people. Here is the official portrait of Nigeria’s 16th President."

