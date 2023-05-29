Nigerians have disclosed what they will remember the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari for

Few hours after Buhari left office, some Nigerians said they will remember the former president for insecurity, insurgency, unemployment

Buhari is a great man, who respects the constitution by refusing to go for a third term in office, another countryman said

Just few hours after former President Muhammadu Buhari, handed over power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians have taken to social media to reveal what they will remember the Buhari's administration for.

Reacting to a question on Legit.ng post, a Facebook user, Mega Witty, said he will remember former president Buhari for the insecurity, unemployment, hunger amongst others

"Shege Banza": What Nigerians will remember Buhari's Administration for. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“Insecurities, Hunger , corruption, starvation, unemployment, underdevelopment and any other atrocities that that this reader can think of.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Another Nigerian, Temidayo Adewale, mentioned insurgency, herdsmen invasion, Coronavirus lockdown, as some of the things, he will remember Buhari for.

“Coronavirus lockdown, End SARS saga, cashless policy hardship, bokoharam insurgency, herdsmen invasion and every jaga jaga that has hardship as their foundation.”

Babagana Goni Yuram, however, has kind words for the former president. According to Yuram, Buhari was the most justified and trusted President ever in Nigeria’s history.

“We were taught to be humble.

“The most justified and trusted President ever in our history. God bless, long life Buhari.”

Lawrence Johnson said Buhari is a great man, who respects the constitution by refusing to go for a third term in office.

Johnson wrote:

“His Excellency, The President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will remember you for successfully handing over to the incoming President BAT. A feat your arch rival the so called Maradona could not perform You left office a great man by following and respecting the Constitution of our great nation by refusing to go for third term unlike the owu man who made futile attempt to go for third term. Thank you so much sir. May Allah bless you in your future endeavours sir.”

While Dodotitilope Oyin, said she will remember Buhari for ‘the shege banza we pass through during his tenure”

Buhari jets off to Daura after handing over to Nigeria's new President Bola Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that following the swearing-in of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja.

Buhari and his wife, former Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha left for his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.

"I look forward to meeting my cows”: Buhari reveals funny reason for eagerness to return to Daura

Legit.ng also reported that the immediate past former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has said he cannot wait to get back to his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.

Buhari spoke at a dinner held on Sunday, May 28, in Abuja

Source: Legit.ng