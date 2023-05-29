The presidential inauguration venue for the swear-in of Bola Ahmed Tinubu suffered a bit of malfunction on Monday, May 29

A heavy downpour of rain was witnessed in the early hours of Monday morning in the Federal Capital Territory

A viral video showed that the podium where Tinubu would take his oath of office was soaked with water

FCT, Abuja - The presidential inauguration venue has suffered a malfunction following the heavy downpour of rain in Abuja on Monday, May 29.

According to a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, the podium where the president-elect Bola Tinubu and the vice president-elect Kashim Shettima would take their own of office was soaked with water as a result of the early morning rainfall.

Bola Tinubu is expected to be sworn-in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Some cleaning personnel were seen at the scene of the incident clearing away the water with their cleaning tools.

Netizens react

Twitter went buzzing at the sight of this video as they gave mixed reactions over the incident.

@EkizDavis said:

"Bad omen. He may not take the oat"

@Akanbi_Semilore who has a different opinion to the incident said:

"Rain is a blessing. You can pray for draught in your family. Rain bring blessings to a nation. Ayiri."

@IloriId said:

"In Yoruba land rainfall during an occasion is a good omen. It means cleansing. Bad energy is cleaned to give room to a fresh start. God bless our new President, God bless Nigeria."

@danganausman said:

"In your warped mindset, when it is raining, it's bad omen enemies of Nigeria. Get ready for another 4 years of wailing."

