Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, said he is more recharged and motivated than ever to reclaim his mandate

Obi said this during a Twitter Space before the build-up to Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inauguration and swear-in ceremony

The former Anambra state governor urged his supporters to remain optimistic, prayerful and do the right thing

The presidential bannerman of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has revealed that the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu strengthens him.

On Monday, May 29, Tinubu will be inaugurated and sworn in as Nigeria's 16th President and the 7th since the beginning of the fourth republic.

Peter Obi urged his supporters to keep praying for the nation and remain focused on reclaiming their stolen mandate by doing the right thing. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi

During a Twitter Space engagement monitored by Daily Trust, Obi said he is fired up to reclaim his mandate and would not back down until justice prevails.

He said:

“I didn’t start this journey in a single day; I knew it’s not going to be easy. The inauguration will strengthen me.”

“I know how dampened you are that your effort did not come the way you wished. We are in a battle with an entrenched establishment.

"We are in a long battle. Even me, I know that the journey ahead is tough; they will make allegations, blackmail and all sorts of things, but I am ready."

While speaking, Obi extended heartfelt gratitude to his supporters and allies for standing by him in the journey to reclaim their stolen mandate.

Obi urged his supporters not to stop praying for the country and to remain focused and do the right thing.

He said:

“I thank you for your sacrifice and I ask that you do not feel dampened. Thanks for the sacrifice; thanks for being part of this greatness.

“Please as we go through this pain, let us stay together. Let us do the right thing. Nobody can claim to be a saint, I am not. I could have done something unknowingly in the past. “I plead that you stay focused. This is about transformation which takes time.”

Meanwhile, all is set for the historic inauguration of Tinubu as world leaders have begun to troop into Abuja for the special event.

Representatives of President Joe Biden are said to have touched down in Abuja for the historic inauguration of Tinubu.

May 29: "You're father of all, symbol of unity", Kenyatta tells Tinubu

In another development, Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been charged with preparing for the task ahead as President.

This charge was given to him by former Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta at the inauguration lecture in Abuja.

He described Tinubu as the father of all and the unifying factor of Nigeria's unity and prosperity.

