Some governors are leaving office without owing workers' salaries in their 8 years of service to the people of their state.

These governors are handing over to their successors after serving their states for 8 years terms, though there are some governors who were owing workers' salaries as they leave and left the burden for the incoming administration.

Names of governors that handed over without owing salaries Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Udom Emmanuel

Source: Twitter

As these governors leave office on Monday, May 29, some of them not owing salaries have been listed below, the list does not mean the outgoing governors are or are not owing pensions or arrears in their state.

See their list below:

Nasir El-Rufai

One of the governors handing over on May 29 without owing workers' salaries is Nasir El-Rufai, the outgoing governor of Kaduna state.

El-Rufai was considered one of the performing governors throughout his 8 years of administration in the state.

Abdullahi Ganduje

The immediate past governor of Kano state is one of the governors that left behind the legacy of not owing workers' salaries.

Unfortunately, the governor could not install his anointed candidate during the March 18 governorship election due to protest votes against his administration in the state.

Okezie Ikpeazu

The Abia state governor that just left office was one of the governors who left office and the workers in the state were happy because he was not owing the workers.

A few days to leave office, Ikpeazu ordered the immediate payment of all the civil servants in the state and cleared himself the debt.

Udom Emmanuel

Emmanuel, who just handed over the affairs of the Akwa Ibom state, has handed over a state free of the state from owing salary.

The governor was the campaign chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council.

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

The governor of Kebbi state did not owe workers' salaries for his 8 years of administering the northwest state.

Bagudu, who was the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, was very instrumental in the campaign and victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

