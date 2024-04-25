A Nigerian man has taken to social media to appeal to JAMB over his inability to sit for his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The 26-year-old shared his JAMB slip and narrated what happened on the day of the examination

His touching story sent social media users into a frenzy, with some calling on the exam body to reform its procedures

A 26-year-old man, Olagunji Afeez Bolaji, has cried out on X (formerly Twitter) after he was denied entry into his UTME centre to sit for the exam.

A disappointed Afeez explained that he had arrived at the venue in Oyo town by 7:30 a.m. but was still not allowed to take the exam.

Afeez said he was denied entry into the exam centre.

Afeez said he travelled all the way from Osun State to the exam venue and experienced heavy downpours that morning, which affected his movement.

He begged JAMB to reconsider him. Afeez shared his examination slip as proof. Afeez wrote on X:

"Pls I got to cbt 7.30 I was not allowed.

"Due to heavy downpour this morning in oyo town.

"I have traveled all along from osun state (ila) to oyo town on Monday overnight just to meet up in the morning.

"Pls consider me ...for reschedule."

JAMB commenced its 2024 UTME exam on Friday, April 19 and would end on Monday, April 29.

Olagunju Afeez Bolaji's outcry stirs reactions

@OgbechieEbubec2 said:

"Jamb officials are wicked and abuse their authority."

@ambroseheze1 said:

"Better go buy Jupeb form."

@peacemanfemi said:

"This is a lie on Electromedia Centre 2."

@Dynamic389 said:

"Candidate were ask to remove their sweaters, despite the cold morning, were they supposed to write exam naked?"

@favour61322 said:

"What’s so wrong with him taking jamb at his age you don’t know how life as been treating him

"@JAMBHQ pls look into this 7am exams even at 7:30 my sis wasn’t able to write in elele PH on Monday there was even an accident on the way pls at least reschedule those that didn’t write."

@sweetposer said:

"JAMB must, as a matter of urgency, reform their examination process. This policy is from the pit of Hell. You all should sign the petition now. Imagine the stress of traveling to go sit for an exam, which you ended up not writing . Efforts in futility."

Boy laments after missing JAMB exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had cried out after missing his JAMB exam due to an error of wrong location.

In a six-minute video on TikTok, @big_bombay3 narrated how it happened and sought help to fix it. He was scheduled to sit for the JAMB exam on Friday, April 19 and was given Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, Ogun, as his venue.

However, the lad went to Comprehensive Academy and when he realised his mistake, it was already late. He got to the correct location and was not allowed in.

