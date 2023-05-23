Ahead of May 29, when their tenure would be officially ended, they are expected to hand over to their successor as stipulated in the constitution, but some outgoing governors may not do the proper thing in handing over.

This is because these governors have been accused of not cooperating with the transition committee of the governors-elect in their state.

The tension between the transition committees and the outgoing governors is coming from the questions about the financial status of the state that the committees are about. 5 of the outgoing governors fall into this category. They are:

Bello Matawalle

The governor of Zamfara state has been accused of not cooperating with the panel set up by Dauda Dare ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Dare was reported to have constituted a committee to investigate the financial spending of the state's ministries, MDAs, a move the state government had kicked against.

Samuel Ortom

The Benue state governor has not been having it easy with the incoming All Progressives Congress (APC) Rev Father Hyacinth Alia. The transition committee set up by the duo had been enmeshed in controversies.

Ortom recently promised to hand over to Alia on May 28, a day ahead of the constitutionally set date for the handing over.

Abdullahi Ganduje

The transition committee set up by New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano has accused the outgoing Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, of not cooperating.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Bappa Bichi, alleged that “it was after that press conference we started getting cooperation but not full cooperation or as expected.’’

Okezie Ikpeazu

The outgoing governor of Abia state has been accused of being in the same shoe with governors who are not collaborating with the committee of the governor-elect, Alex Otti.

Members of Otti's team have alleged that there were obstacles in their works because of the delay in releasing the hand over document.

Simon Lalong

The chairman of the transition committee in Plateau state have said the transition programme was on course, but the chairman of the sub-committee said otherwise, The Punch reported.

Yiljap Abraham, the chairman of the publicity sub-committee, alleged that the outgoing administration of Lalong has not been releasing funds to facilitate the May 29 inauguration programme.

