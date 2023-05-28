It is indeed Hope Renewed as Pastor Enoch Adeboye is certain that the new government led by Bola Tinubu will deliver

A few hours before the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Pastor Adeboye disclosed that there shall be a new Nigeria as he composed a new song

President Muhammadu Buhari will handover power to Tinubu on Monday, May 29, 2023 and he would be sworn in as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has sent a message of hope to Nigerians.

Ahead of the May 29 handover of the incoming administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the renowned cleric expressed optimism toward a new Nigeria in a new song he composed, titled ‘There shall be new Nigeria.’

Pastor Adeboye is optimistic about a better Nigeria ahead of Tinubu, Shettima's inauguration. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Pastor Adeboye composed this song with an optimistic feeling toward the new regime, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

This song was sung by the congregation in the Sunday service on May 28, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng