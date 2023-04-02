Renowned preacher, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has revealed why he did not join the Nigerian Military

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Sunday, April 2nd, revealed that his passion for the military was halted by his mother.

While delivering his sermon for the first Sunday of the month of April, Thanksgiving service to be precise, Adeboye urged Nigerians to appreciate and support the efforts of the military and other security agencies in combating insecurity across the country, Vanguard reported.

Why I didn't join the Nigerian military, Adeboye speaks

The revered cleric said his love for the army made him to watch documentaries and films that are based on army training and others, Daily Trust report added.

Pastor Adeboye said:

"I wanted to be a soldier, it’s my mother who didn’t allow me. And I told her I wanted to join the army after I graduated she said “you are my only son, I am not asking you not to join the army just wait till I die and you have buried me, then you can do whatever you want to. That was in the 1960’s, by the time she died in 1990 it was already too late for me to join the army."

