The son of Nigeria’s president-elect, Seyi Tinubu has remembered the special needs people in the society

During the Renewed Hope Concert held in Abuja on Thursday, May 25, Seyi donated wheelchairs to some special needs people and the video gathered attention on the internet

The president-elect, Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima were among the dignitaries who graced the concert

Seyi Tinubu, son of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has made a huge donation.

At the Renewed Hope Concert held on Thursday, May 25, at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Seyi donated wheelchairs to some special needs people.

Seyi Tinubu, Governor Yahaya Bello and some other stakeholders of the APC at the venue of the Renewed Hope Concert. Photo credit: Olayemi Awotayo Omu-Aran

Source: Facebook

The concert was held ahead of Tinubu's inauguration on May 29

The concert was held on Thursday night to celebrate the inauguration of Seyi’s father as president.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and vice president-elect Kashim Shettima, among other dignitaries, also graced the concert.

Video melts hearts online

The video of Seyi Tinubu giving out wheelchairs to people with special abilities at the event melt hearts online.

Watch the video below as shared by a Twitter user David Offor @DavidsOffor;

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter comment section of the user and reacted to the development.

@DavidsOffor tweeted:

"So emotional!!

@bfanibi tweeted:

"This is beautiful to watch! God bless Seyi Tinubu, and this era renewed hope for Nigeria at Large, Amen ."

@AdekunleAbolaj1 tweeted:

"Omo Oba!! God bless Seyi Tinubu..

"This is highly commendable.. ."

@apcpartycanada tweeted:

"A caring heart ❤️."

@seyfunmi tweeted:

"God bless him."

Actress Eniola visits concert venue

Legit.ng previously reported that Eniola Badmus shared a video of the preparations for the youth wing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential inauguration concert via her Instagram page.

The youth wing leaders in the APC announced a first-of-its-kind inauguration concert for young people across the country who contributed to the party’s win during the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to Eniola's post, someone said:

"Incoming P A to the First Lady federal republic of Nigeria."

May 29: APC youth wing announces organising committee for Tinubu's swear-in

In another report, the youth wing of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced the formation of its organising committee for the inauguration of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu’s inauguration is slated for Monday, May 29, at Eagle Square in Abuja, where he will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria.

As contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 6, the organising committee chaired by Seyi Tinubu revealed that the APC youth wing would be staging an inauguration concert.

Source: Legit.ng