A mega inauguration concert has been scheduled to hold in celebration of Bola Tinubu's swear-in

The concert has been staged for Thursday, May 25, at the 60,000-capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The youth wing of the ruling is organising the event All Progressive Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - The youth wing of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced the formation of its organising committee for the inauguration of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu’s inauguration is slated for Monday, May 29, at Eagle Square in Abuja, where he will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria.

The inauguration committee of the APC youth wing is headed by Seyi Tinubu, son of the president-elect Bola Tinubu. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, Dayo Isreal heads inauguration committee

As contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 6, the organising committee chaired by Seyi Tinubu revealed that the APC youth wing would be staging an inauguration concert.

The concert will be tagged the ‘Renewed Hope Concert’, billed to hold on Thursday, May 25, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

It was gathered that the concert would feature A-list artists from across the country who would be performing and other side attractions.

Members of the committee headed by Seyi Tinubu include Kashim Shettima Jr as Vice Chairperson, while the APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel, Damilotun Aderemi, and Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed will all serve as Co Vice-Chairpersons.

Others on the organising committee include Tosin Odufuwa, the Director of Finance; Dada Olusegun, the Secretary; Bello el-Rufai, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, Hon. Akarachi Mbaike, Femi Oyetola, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, Ms Seun Olufemi-Whyte, Kola Alabi, Charles Odili, Ummasalma Rabiu, and Mubarak Dan Batta as members.

“I Will Fulfil All My Campaign Promises”, Tinubu Makes Fresh Vow Ahead of Swearing-In

Meanwhile, on Monday, May 29, president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will take over the helms of affairs from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governor of Lagos state has assured Nigerians that he would fulfil all the promises he made during his campaign when he assumes office.

Tinubu further assured that he would be fair, adding that "the unity of this country is not negotiable."

