Nigerian superstar singer Kcee brought a different spice of fun to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration concert, dubbed ‘Renewed Hope’

The Igbo singer represented his tribe and culture on stage as he entertained the crowd at the event

Videos of Kcee’s performance in the midst of his tribe's indigenous masquerades and musical group stirred mixed reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian talented singer KCee was among the artists that brought spectacle to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s concert held in Abuja.

The Limpopo master, as he is fondly referred to, didn’t take his role lightly, as he took it back to the roots with his stage performance.

KCee dances with masquerade at Tinubu’s inauguration concert held in Abuja Credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Kcee performed his popular cultural medley hit in the company of enormous Igbo masquerades and an indigenous Igbo music group commonly known as the Oghene troupe.

The singer’s rendition brought a novel excitement to the crowd present at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below

Internet users react to KCee’s performance

boisikofficial:

"SHAME."

oluwasegun_1998:

"Obidients keep crying."

officialchizzymedia:

"Kcee too Nawa oooo."

anesnoet:

"E money is working for tinubu na, wat do u expect?"

gozzy_nick:

"Abeg who Dey fashion this guy the person need to be arrested ."

arkbeecares:

"Una culture don leave una follow bat ."

frankline_m:

"His brother is BAT’s business partner, so I’m not surprised at all.."

Video of KCee, E-Money, Lege Miami with MC Oluomo causes online stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actor Lege Miami recently posted a video of singer KCee and his brother, EMoney, with a former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, MC Oluomo.

In the video, it appeared KCee and his brother had hosted MC Oluomo in their home, and they welcomed him well.

KCee was seen delivering a speech to Oluomo as he held a small tray filled with bundles of N500 notes and a case of wine.

E-Money sparks mixed reactions as he rocks high-heeled boots

Moreover, Legit.ng previously reported that Kcee's brother, E-money, got internet users talking after he posted photos rocking a pair of high-heeled boots.

The CEO of Five Star music group donned a black ensemble featuring a ripped pair of denim, with a leather bag.

While many people hailed the businessman for his fashion sense, others heavily criticised the look.

Source: Legit.ng