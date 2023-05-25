The president-elect, Bola Tinubu is apparently full of delight following the conferment of Nigeria’s highest national honour, GCFR, on him

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the honour on Tinubu at a ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, May 25

Tinubu told President Buhari that the outgoing Nigerian leader is a true democrat and history-maker

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 25, conferred Nigeria’s highest national honour (GCFR) on president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His lieutenant, Kashim Shettima, was also conferred with the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Channels Television reported.

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred Nigeria’s highest national honour, GCFR, on president-elect Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

Delivering an address after the conferment of the honour, Tinubu said he has dedicated himself to the nation, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

The former Lagos state governor also thanked President Buhari for the privilege, promising not to disappoint him and every Nigerian citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Below are some of the key points from the incoming president's speech at the event:

1. Tinubu expresses gratitude to “history-making” Buhari

Tinubu paid tributes to the outgoing president, praising him as a history-maker and 'Mr Democrat'.

Tinubu said:

"Our deep thanks also for the transition documents and the committed work performed by the transition council headed by the SGF (Boss Mustapha).

"The documents summarise the immense work of your (Buhari's) administration. They constitute an impressive and noteworthy scorecard.

"You have made history and no one can take your contribution to our nation’s development."

2. Tinubu: From renewed hope to dedication to national purpose and destiny

Tinubu's mantra is renewed hope, but on Thursday, May 25, the widely-acclaimed kingmaker of Nigeria's politics said he has been engulfed by dedication to Nigeria's national purpose and destiny.

He said:

"I stand here renewed not only in hope but also in dedication to our national purpose and destiny."

3. “Nigeria enjoying true democracy”, Tinubu

While some may argue that Nigeria is far from being a true democracy, the president-elect sees Nigeria's nationhood as remarkable -- despite the "challenges".

He said:

“This stately occasion is living evidence that Nigeria is a vibrant and true democracy.

"All of us here bear witness to this inspiring proceeding where one leader bestows personal honor on his successor.

"Also, that leader does his utmost to exchange the baton of government by ensuring that his successor is as well-prepared as possible for the task at hand."

4. June 12: ‘Buhari has shown courage’, Tinubu

Furthermore, the incoming Nigerian leaders applauded Buhari for his "courage".

According to Tinubu, the rechristening of June 12 as Democracy Day is a pointer to President Buhari's firmness.

His words:

"President Buhari, you have shown courage in taking tough decisions others avoided.

"One such decision was to recognize the injustice of the annulment of the 1993 election, to designate June as Democracy Day, and to bestow the nation’s highest honor on the late MKO Abiola.

"As much as anyone could, you reached back into history to set the record straight and heal a festering wound.

"The justice you did in this matter lends special meaning to today."

5. “I shall not disappoint Nigerians", Tinubu vows

Conclusively, Tinubu sent a note of assurance to Nigerians, declaring, "I shall disappoint neither them nor you, Mr. President".

He said:

“Now, that great duty descends on me. I understand the meaning of the honour given to me today and of the task that awaits.

"I must run this race and must do it well.

"On security, the economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health and power and in all other sectors we must make headway.

"The people deserve no less. In this, I shall disappoint neither them nor you, Mr. President.

"Thank you and may God bless our beloved republic."

Pat Utomi's alleged involvement with Tinubu during 2023 election sparks heated online debate

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the claim that Tinubu 'planted' Professor Pat Utomi, Doyin Okupe and Kenneth Okonkwo in the Labour Party (LP) has generated notable reactions on social media.

According to the fresh viral claim, Tinubu asked Prof. Utomi, a chieftain of the LP, to step down for Peter Obi, the opposition party's candidate in the 2023 election, and then he (Tinubu) 'sponsored' the LP.

Source: Legit.ng