Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus recently put up pictures of her in Abuja as she unveiled her new name

Eniola's new name stirred reactions from many of her colleagues, including actress Fathia Williams

Eniola's response to Fathia's comment on her page has, however, left many talking on social media

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, who played a role by drumming support for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the general elections, has caused a buzz online after she unveiled her new name days before the presidential inauguration scheduled for May 29.

Eniola shared new pictures of her in Abuja on Thursday, May 11, and said her new name is "Ebudola," a Yoruba word meaning all the curses and abuses she received brought blessings into her life and have also turned to honour for her.

Eniola Badmus shared new pictures, which Fathia replied to. Credit: @eniola_badmus @fathiawilliams

The actress wrote in her caption, “EBUDOLA ………My new name.”

See her post below:

Eniola replies Fathia Williams

Eniola's new name stirred reactions from fans and followers, including veteran actress Fathia Williams, who simply wrote: “Hmmmmmm,” in the comment section.

In a response she has since deleted, Eniola responded to her senior colleague by asking, “mama who die ooo?”

See the exchange below:

Screenshot of Eniola Badmus' response to Fathia Balogun. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus' response to Fathia Williams

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the exchange; see them below:

glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

"@cherynoble honestly I don't understand why she always reply negatively most time, does hmmm means anything, asking her who d*ied

tiarathriftboutique:

"Aunty Ebu be calming down oooo."

charming_temi:

"That was an harsh reply to a colleague abi una don get issue before wey we no know."

charming_temi:

"Actually she’s already expecting insult under this post nothing u fit tell me."

thesmartphonegirl:

"Good Answer."

lfe_layemo:

"@charming_temi I tell you. Reason she gave the response who die to ordinary "hmmm". Guilty conscience."

____wumzy06:

"That's rude...Una no dey give una respect for this industry ni."

