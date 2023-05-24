Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Tuesday, May 23, declared his support for the ambition of Senator Godswill Akpabio for the office of the senate president

Wike said it is the time for him to support Akpabio because the former Akwa Ibom state governor supported him when he first aspired for office of Rivers governor

Wike also stated that he sees nothing wrong in the ruling party picking who it thinks can work with the president-elect as the senate president of the 10th Assembly

FCT, Abuja - A top chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said he supports Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge the next Senate President of Nigeria.

Wike declared his support for the ambition of Akpabio when the candidate and members of the Stability Group, a pro-Akpabio group, visited him on Tuesday, May 23, The Nation reported.

Wike stated that he is reciprocating Akpabio's support, This Day Newspaper also reported.

Governor Wike has endorsed the Godswill Akpabio/Barau Jibrin joint ticket for the position of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President for the 10th Assembly. Photos credit: Adamu Garba II

Wike said during the meeting:

“This is the time for me to support him (Akpabio) because he supported me when I wanted to be the governor of Rivers State.

“If truly we want this country to move forward from where we are today, I see nothing wrong in the ruling party picking who it thinks can work with the President-elect as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

"On this Akpabio and Barau project we are together to make sure they win."

The Rivers governor added:

“Akpabio supported me during my governorship ambition.

"He stood by me all through and ensured that I won. I don’t pay back good with evil."

Akpabio's ambition to be senate president

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the country’s number three position to south-south geopolitical zone. The party went further to name Akpabio as its preferred candidate.

Following the development, some national assembly members-elect nursing ambitions to be presiding officers kicked against the zoning arrangement.

Recently, Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara, said he is still in the race to be senate president.

