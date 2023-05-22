The top contender for the leadership of the 10th legislature, Godswill Akpabio, has sent a strong plea to Nigerians and federal lawmakers

Senator Godswill Akpabio has urged Nigerians and members of the incoming 10th National Assembly not to judge him using his brief tenure as minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom state said he preferred to be judged by his record as a lawyer of 36 years, a commissioner for six years, and a governor for eight years.

Akpabio says his past record as governor speaks volume. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Akpabio reveals how he should be judged

He made this plea during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Saturday night, May 20, according to The Punch.

Akpabio, who is senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West, is one of the contenders for the office of the senate president for the 10th National Assembly, scheduled for inauguration on June 6.

He promised that if elected Senate President, Nigerians he would sustain the January-December budget cycle initiated by the 9th National Assembly, Daily Independent report added.

