Senator Godswill Akpabio has received full backing of 72 non-serving Senators accross Nigeria to become the next Senate president

This was disclosed by the former lawmakers at a press conference which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 8

According to the non-serving Senators, they are convinced that Akpabio will succeed as a Senate president with Senator Barau Jibrin as his deputy

A former minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has been backed by 72 non-serving senators of the Third and Fourth Republic to serve as the Senate president of the 10th National Assembly.

The non-serving senators in a meeting in Abuja expressed their support for the zoning of the position of the Senate president to the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria.

Senator Basheer Lado said Akpabio should serve as Senate president while Senator Barau Jibrin deputizes him at the 10th Assembly. Photo: Godswill Akpabio, Nigerian Senate

Speaking at the press briefing which was held in Abuja on Monday, May 8, the convener of the group, Senator Basheer Lado said Akpabio should serve as Senate president while Senator Barau Jibrin deputizes him at the 10th Assembly.

Lado noted that the National Assembly required experienced and level-headed leaders as presiding officers to calm down the current tension in the country.

His words:

“We believe that, in the spirit of equity, fairness, political expedience and following extensive consultations with stakeholders, hereby express our total support for the zoning of the position of the President of the 10th Senate, to the South-South geo-political zone of Nigeria.

"We also affirm our unfettered support for the position of the President of the 10th Senate who also doubles as the Chairman of the National Assembly to be conferred on His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON.

"The position of Senate President represents the third position in hierarchy of our current democratic dispensation."

The non-serving senator said that the president of the senate carries such a heavy weight and it is important that whoever takes the seat must be capable of handling the responsibilities that come with the position.

He added:

"It is also important that the holder of such a position enjoys the confidence and support of the party leadership and that of his peers as Senator Godswill Akpabio undoubtedly does.

"With this same spirit of fairness, we also affirm our solid support that the position of Deputy President of the 10th Senate be conceded to Distinguished Senator Barau I. Jubrin, CON, representing Kano North Senatorial Zone, Kano State.

"It is our conviction that diverse and united legislative leadership is critical to good governance.

The group appealed to other aspirants for the positions to support Akpabio and Barau.

“In view of the above, we wish to respectfully appeal to all other aspirants to these key positions to kindly support our position by withdrawing their respective bids.

"We believe that their withdrawal and cooperation will reduce the acrimony that commonly characterises the jostle for power in the National Assembly amongst the geo-political zones

"This will go a long way in ensuring a peaceful and smooth take-off of the incoming administration."

