Labour Party has revealed the real reason why its senators-elect are supporting Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio for the next senate president

The DG of the party, Akin Osuntokun, says the availability of other parties to contest for the nation's 3rd seat informed the lawmaker's decision

Meanwhile, Akpabio had earlier urged the opposition parties to support not only his bid to be senate president, but also the president-elect Bola Tinubu’s administration

The Director-General Labour Party presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun, has explained the reason why senators-elect on the Labour Party platform are supporting the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the leadership position of the 10th National Assembly.

Osuntokun says LP senators are backing Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for the seat of the senate president and deputy respectively, due to the unavailability of other parties contesting for the seat.

Akpabio seeks the support of the Labour Party, and NNPP senators-elect. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Why LP senators are backing Akpabio, Osuntokun speaks

Reacting in an interview with The PUNCH, Osuntokun said,

“They would have taken a lot of things into consideration before they decided to support the leadership of the National Assembly.

“I am not knowledgeable on what is going on but they must have their reason why they are doing that especially when there is no other party contesting. If there is no other party contesting, then they don’t have a choice.”

Meanwhile, Godswill Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, has asked the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Labour Party (LP) to support his aspiration to be the senate president.

Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president aspirant, made this known when they visited the headquarters of the NNPP and LP recently in Abuja, The Cable reported.

At the meeting, the former governor of Akwa Ibom said he needs the support of the opposition parties to become senate president.

