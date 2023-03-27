The former governor of Zamafara state, Abdulaziz Yari, has argued that the next senate president should come from the northwest of Nigeria

Gusau, Zamfara - Abdulaziz Yari, former Zamfara state governor, has joined the race for the 10th senate presidency ahead of its inauguration in the coming months.

According to The Cable, Yari explained that the northwest zone should produce the next senate president because the region gave the highest number of votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the February 25 presidential election.

Why northwest wants to produce next senate president, ex-APC governor reveals

This was due to the fact that Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the APC during the election, garnered 2,652,235 votes in the region, which was the highest the party got in a geopolitical zone.

The former governor will be representing the Zamfara west senatorial district in the next national assembly.

Yari disclosed his position in a video shared by an APC chieftain, Imran Muhammad, on Twitter on Sunday, March 26.

He posited that the election had come and gone, and the northwest produced the highest votes for the president-elect and the ruling party as usual.

According to him, some people made serious moves to subvert the chances of the APC in the region, but stakeholders were able to put in their best and still produced the highest votes for the party.

His statement reads in part:

“Now, we have president (Tinubu) from the south-west, we have the vice-president from the north-east and the north-west is waiting."

