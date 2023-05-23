The ongoing scrabble for the Senate Presidency has linked Governor Hope Uzodimma as one of the stooges in the APC.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodimma has denied these claims stating that his loyalty remains with the party.

A statement released by the Imo state government that the rumours making the rounds are perpetrated by mischief-makers

Imo, Owerri - The Imo state government has debunked rumours that Governor Hope Uzodimma was part of the scheme to upstage the Senate Presidential bid of Senate Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that Senator Akpabio was chosen by the national working committee of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and anointed as the preferred candidate of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Hope Uzodimma is one of the strongest allies of the APC in the southeast zone. Photo Credit: Governor Hope Uzodimma

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 23, the Imo state commissioner for information and strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, stated that the governor has never disputed the party's choice.

Emelumba reiterated that Governor Uzodimma is a loyal party man that sticks to the dictate and tenets of the party and the position of the president-elect.

He stated that the reports making the rounds are being perpetrated by mischief-makers seeking to destroy the hard-earned reputation of the governor.

He said:

"Those who know my governor can attest to the fact that he is principled and disciplined. He is also bold and courageous. He doesn't speak from both sides of the mouth.

"He leaves you in no doubt where he stands. And for the issue at hand, he supports the position of APC all the way."

However, Emelumba tasked media practitioners to do away with ill practices that do not conform with the tenets of journalism.

He noted that as a man who believed in the party's supremacy, Uzodimma could not swim against the people already anointed for those positions.

He said:

"When once the party has decided on an issue, Uzodimma will go with the party. So those involved in this infantile speculations should desist forthwith".

10th Senate: Uncertainty Rocks Akpabio’s Bid as Fresh Claims Reveal Slim Chances

In another development, Senator Godswill Akpabio's bid to become the next Senate President of Nigeria has been greeted with uncertainty.

Former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Daniel Bwala, confirmed that there is a plot to upstage Akpabio despite being the anointed candidate.

He stated that the former Akwa Ibom governor would be betrayed by his fellow Senators in the APC.

