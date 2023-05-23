The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, May 23, said he was not worried that the incoming president, Bola Tinubu, would be sworn in on May 29

Tinubu would be sworn in before the conclusion of petitions seeking to nullify his victory at the Saturday, February 25 poll

Atiku, a former vice president, stated that he was hopeful that he would reclaim his mandate in court

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, May 23, said he is unperturbed by Bola Tinubu’s imminent swearing-in as Nigeria’s president on May 29.

Atiku spoke through his lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN) shortly after the presidential election petition court (PEPC) sitting at the court of appeal, Abuja, Vanguard reported.

Atiku says he is not worried about Tinubu’s imminent inauguration as Nigeria's president on Monday, May 29. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku optimistic ahead of main trial at tribunal

According to the PDP candidate, he is sure he is going to ‘reclaim his mandate’ in court sooner or later.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He expressed his satisfaction that the court is mindful of speedily delivering judgement.

Atiku said:

“I have been asked about May 29, I want to assure people that swearing in is only a ceremony that does not in any way tie the hands of the court.

“The taking of oath binds the person who takes the oath and not the court.”

Atiku’s lawyer, Uche, added:

“The court has given you its timelines for parties to present their case.

"We are happy that with the development, the petitions will be expeditiously determined.”

Atiku’s case against Tinubu

Atiku had in his joint petition with the PDP, marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, maintained that the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the presidential election was “invalid by reason of non- compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022”.

He argued that Tinubu’s victory was invalid due to alleged corrupt practices.

Aside from praying the court to declare him winner of the presidential election, having secured the second highest number of votes cast, Atiku and the PDP applied for the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was already issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu, APC to call 64 witnesses against Atiku's petition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress (APC) will have 64 witnesses as testifiers in the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal.

These witnesses will testify against Atiku.

Source: Legit.ng