The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the Supreme Court's judgement dismissing the appeal of the party seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku said the dismissal is not a setback as his legal is working on the best possible way to prove the 2023 presidential election was a fraud.

The former vice president disclosed this on Friday, May 26, via his verified Twitter handle @atiku.

He wrote:

“The Supreme Court's dismissal of the case of the @OfficialPDPNig is not a setback to my quest for justice. Our legal team are primed to robustly prove that the election of February 25 was fraudulent, did not comply with the constitutional requirements and the electoral guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, @inecnigeria, and that the announced winner was not even qualified to contest the poll.”

I am not ready to walk away

The PDP candidate further stated that he is ready to fight till justice is served by the esteemed Justices.

He added:

"The battle for democracy and the enthronement of a new order to spur growth and development in Nigeria is one to which I have committed my all and for which I am not ready to walk away at this point when our nation is at crossroads. We know that sooner than later, our esteemed Justices will make the pronouncement that will serve as a befitting requiem for mandate bandits."

Supreme Court gives final verdict on PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the supreme court has dismissed the appeal seeking to disqualify Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The apex court in a 5-panel judgment on Friday, May 26, maintained that the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the locus standi.

