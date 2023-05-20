Preparations for the main hearing of the presidential election petition tribunal have intensified from the camp of concerned parties

A proposed list of witnesses that would testify for petitioners and the defendants at the tribunal has been submitted to the court.''

It was gathered that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress (APC) had presented 64 witnesses

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress (APC) will have 64 witnesses as testifiers in the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal.

As reported by Daily Trust, these witnesses will testify against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The main hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will resume on Monday, May 22

Tinubu will have 39 witnesses, while the APC presented 25 witnesses to help defend their petition.

Meanwhile, Atiku, one of the lead petitioners, will present 100 witnesses to defend his petition at the tribunal, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented 22 witnesses.

According to reports, the formation at hand is contained in the modalities proposed for the commencement of the main hearing of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Other content in this modality proposes adequate time for witnesses between 20 to 30 minutes.

Presidential Tribunal: Court announces date for main hearing

Lead counsel to Atiku, Chris Uche (SAN), said although the law permits seven weeks to present their witnesses, they would need only about three weeks to do so.

He said:

“The issues are narrower and are mostly constitutional; so they won’t require much time to determine. For instance, the issue of FCT.”

Proceedings are expected to resume on Monday, May 22, for reports on the consolidation of modalities for the hearing of the petitions of the three remaining political parties.

Tribunal Places Embargo on Use of Phones, Gadgets in Courtroom

In another development, senior advocates, lawyers, petitioners and observers will no longer be allowed their phones inside the courtroom for the ongoing election tribunal.

This development was confirmed on Saturday, May 20, by the secretary of the presidential tribunal Josephine Ekperobe.

According to Josephine Ekperobe, an order from above would take effect from Monday, May 22.

