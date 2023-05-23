The presidential election petition court has given three weeks to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to prove his case regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition tribunal on Tuesday, May 23, ordered Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) to present their joint petition against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu’s victory within three weeks.

The Tribunal also ordered Tinubu to defend his victory along with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within five days, The Punch reported.

Obi to present petitions against Tinubu in three weeks

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, issued the order while presenting the pre-hearing session report of the court, Leadership Newspaper also reported.

Pre-trial ended on Tuesday, May 23, as the trial proper will begin on Tuesday, May 30.

Going by Justice Tsammani’s order, the petitioners have three weeks to present their case as opposed to seven weeks they asked for - beginning from Tuesday May 30, 2023 to Friday, June 23.

Election tribunal overrules Tinubu, APC, gives verdict on Atiku, Obi, APM’s petitions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the tribunal ordered the consolidation of the petitions in order to ensure a speedy hearing.

The election tribunal, in a fresh ruling on Tuesday, May 23, merged the three petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

This development means the court rejected the objection of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the consolidation.

Atiku, PDP react after tribunal dismisses application for live broadcast

Legit.ng also reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer in the February presidential election, Atiku Abubakar reacted to a recent verdict at the tribunal.

The PDP and Atiku on Monday, May 22, stated that the dismissal of their application for a live broadcast by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) was not a setback to their petition against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

