President Muhammadu Buhari entered his last week as Nigerian president as he prepared to hand over to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, next Monday, May 29.

In the last week of Buhari as Nigerian president, he will be carrying out numerous activities, which are explained in 7 highlights below:

Major activities of President Buhari as he prepares to hand over to Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Adesina

Project commissioning

President Buhari is scheduled to commission the all-mighty Dangote Refinery in Lagos on Monday, May 22, 8 days before he officially hands over.

On the same day, the president is also scheduled to commission the $2.4 million Kajola Wagon Assembly Plant in Ogun State.

Bashir Ahmed, the president's aide, in a tweet, disclosed that the project is the first of its kind on the African continent and 1 of 2 projects donated by the Chinese government through the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to grow the Nigerian railway system.

Navy Presidential Fleet Review

Buhari is also scheduled to participate in the presidential fleet review by the Nigeria Navy, where the force will parade I6 warships, helicopters, and fighter jets in honour of the president.

The presidential fleet reviews are traditions of the navies across the globe done in honour of their sovereigns or heads of government.

Handover of Transition Documents

On Thursday, May 25, the outgoing president is scheduled to hand over his transition document to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed last week, Friday, May 19, by the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, at a world press conference in Abuja.

Conferment of National Honours on Tinubu and Shettime

Among the list released by the Mustapha-led transition committee on Friday, Buhari will confer national honour on the president and vice president-elect, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

Legit.ng reported that while Tinubu will be conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Shettima will be honoured with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

Farewell Regimental Dinner for PMB, by Armed Forces

The Nigerian armed forces will also be holding a farewell regimental dinner for the outgoing President Buhari.

This is another tradition meant to honour Buhari as he departs Aso Rock for Daura next week, Monday, May 29.

FEC Valedictory

The federal executive council (FEC) will also be holding its valedictory service later in the week.

Members of the FEC include ministers, spokespersons, chief of staff and other top-appointed officials who have worked with Buhari during his administration.

Inauguration Lecture by HE U. Kenyatta

On Saturday, May 27, President Buhari is expected to be in attendance as former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will deliver the Tinubu inaugural lecture tagged “Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development” in Abuja.

The event is part of the lined-up programme for the transition programme.

Source: Legit.ng