The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, is scheduled to return to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday

Sources close to the president-elect assured that Tinubu would be in the country 8 days to his inauguration after spending 9 days in Europe

On May 10, Tinubu left Nigeria for Europe to woo investors to Nigeria and also perfect his transition plan ahead of in inauguration on May

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is set to return to Nigeria from Paris, France, on Sunday, May 21, 8 days ahead of his inauguration as the 16th president of Nigeria.

According to Leadership, a source close to the president-elect revealed that Tinubu will leave Europe after spending 9 days speaking and negotiating with investors as well as dissecting his inauguration “without unnecessary pressures”.

When will Tinubu return to Nigeria?

The source disclosed that Tinubu's plane should be expected to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday in Abuja.

The source said:

“Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, will fly to Abuja on Sunday, from Paris.”

Recall that Tinubu left Nigeria on Wednesday, May 10, for another trip when it was just about 2 weeks before he returned to Nigeria from an earlier one-month vacation he had in France.

A statement from the media office of the president-elect and signed by Tunde Rahman disclosed that the trip was to allow Tinubu to perfect his transition plans with some key aides without undue pressure.

Bola Tinubu is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 29, when President Muhammadu Buhari's administration will constitutionally come to an end.

However, the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election is being contested at the presidential election petition tribunal and some opposition parties are also calling for the suspension of the inauguration during the outcome of the tribunal.

